Fnac Darty sees potential in humanoid robots

Within one to two years, the stores of the Fnac Darty group will also be selling humanoid robots, says CEO Enrique Martinez. Product categories such as robot vacuum cleaners are already growing by more than 100% annually.

Product range is changing

Buyers from Fnac Darty, the group behind chains such as Fnac, Darty, Vanden Borre, and WefFix, were recently in China to check out humanoid robots. “They have become very advanced, and we will also be selling them here in Europe within one to two years. Anything robotic, such as robot vacuum cleaners, is doing exceptionally well in our stores. That’s growing by more than 100% annually,” says CEO Enrique Martinez in an interview with the Belgian newspaper De Standaard.