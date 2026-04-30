Powr claims a European first with liquid detergent in a cardboard bottle

Powr, the new household brand from the Belgian startup Planet B, is launching a European first on store shelves: a liquid laundry detergent packaged in a 100% recyclable cardboard bottle.

An alternative to plastic

Powr, which emerged earlier this year from the recent merger of the Brauzz and Klaaar brands, aims to challenge established cleaning giants to make healthier and more sustainable choices. The new brand has already launched laundry strips with enzymes, a cleaning paste with a mineral scrub, a whitening booster with oxygen technology, and an all-purpose cleaner packed with probiotics. Now it’s adding liquid laundry detergent in response to market demand, but without the mountain of plastic waste that traditional brands generate.

Once the 100% recyclable cardboard liter bottle is empty, it can simply be thrown in with the paper recycling. It is the most sustainable packaging for the masses, the company says. “Laundry strips remain the choice with the least impact, and will always be our most cost-effective option. But the reality is that most people in Belgium today buy liquid laundry detergent. And that large group of consumers isn’t switching to other formats anytime soon,” says Planet B co-founder Tibbe Verschaffel. “Until now, their only choice was: plastic bottle after plastic bottle. With Powr, we’re finally offering them an alternative that fits their habits, but without harmful ingredients or microplastics.”

The home care brand also breaks with traditional chemical and often harmful formulas by fully embracing biotechnology: the new liquid laundry detergent is enriched with live probiotics. The good bacteria create a healthy microbiome in the fabric, keeping clothes clean longer and naturally tackling odors. The products are available at powr.care and in stores at Okay, Colruyt, Delhaize, and Carrefour.