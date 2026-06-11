Third Belgian Sephora to open in Liège

While Sephora’s first two Belgian stores have yet to open, the French cosmetics chain has already announced the arrival of a third location: it will open in the Médiacité shopping center in Liège.

Recruitment campaign launched

The retailer announced the arrival of the third store on its social media. The Liège location will open in September. The company has since launched a recruitment campaign to find a store manager and sales associates. Later this month, the first Belgian Sephora will open its doors in the Docks Bruxsel indoor shopping center, followed in July by a store in the City2 shopping center, also in Brussels. In Flanders, the chain is expected to launch only after opening about ten French-speaking stores.

Expectations are high: after all, the Belgian launch could have a major impact on the market, where ICI Paris XL, a subsidiary of AS Watson, remains the market leader for now. Newcomer Douglas is very popular among young shoppers, while questions are arising about the position of April, formerly Planet Parfum, which is owned by the French group Bogart. Sephora already operates 3,400 stores and digital platforms across 35 markets, employing 50,000 people.