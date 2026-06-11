Multipharma revenue exceeds 700 million euros thanks to Goed pharmacies

In 2025, Multipharma recorded revenue exceeding 700 million euros for the first time. The Belgian pharmacy group attributes this jump primarily to the integration of 88 Goed pharmacies, which expanded its network from 243 to 321 pharmacies.

Stronger in Flanders

According to CEO Geert Reyniers, 2025 marked a turning point for the cooperative pharmacy group. With the acquisition of Goed, Multipharma primarily strengthened its presence in Flanders. “We are convinced that cooperatives can truly make a difference. Especially in healthcare. We reinvest every euro we earn into innovation, accessibility, and high-quality pharmaceutical care,” said the CEO.