Rituals aims for record revenue of 2.6 billion euros in 2026

Rituals expects to generate more than 2.6 billion euros in revenue this year. Last year, the Dutch cosmetics company already posted revenue of over 2.4 billion euros, representing 16% growth. Now the brand wants to invest in the Gulf region.

Profit growth outpaces revenue growth

In 2025, Rituals recorded 16% more revenue than the previous year, thanks to a network of 1,450 company-owned stores, 5,000 shop-in-shops, and an online store. Net profit rose from 256 million euros to 301 million euros, an increase of nearly 18%. This is according to the 2025 annual report, as reported by Quote.