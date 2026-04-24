Strike at H&M’s distribution center in Ghlin

At the H&M Logistics distribution center in Ghlin, Belgium—which is set to close—employees went on strike on Friday. They are demanding clarity about the site’s future.

No answers

On March 5, H&M announced its intention to close its Belgian distribution center in Ghlin: operations would be transferred to existing centers in Spain and Italy as part of a restructuring of the European logistics network, which is struggling with overcapacity. The closure puts 440 jobs at risk.

Since then, several meetings have taken place as part of the information and consultation phase provided for in the Renault Act. But according to the unions, there have been no clear answers to their questions about the site’s future. On Friday morning, too, there was no clear answer to two union questions regarding the site’s future. The staff then decided to walk off the job, reports the Belga news agency.