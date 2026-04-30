Belgian retailers are calling for a ban on tobacco sales

Following the example of the recently implemented ban on the sale of tobacco products to young people in the UK, the retail federation Comeos and the small business association Unizo in Belgium are also calling for a general ban.

Phasing-out policy

Anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, should never be allowed to buy tobacco products. This surprising proposal comes from the Belgian trade federation Comeos, following the UK’s recent introduction of a similar ban. The measure aims to eventually eliminate tobacco and vapes from society entirely.

The reason for the new proposal is a ruling by the Constitutional Court: the current regulations in Belgium that prohibit the sale of tobacco products in supermarkets with a floor area of at least 400 m² are discriminatory. The government must introduce new legislation by the end of the year. Minister of Public Health and Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is now pushing for a complete ban for all food stores, regardless of their size.

Buurtsuper.be, the Unizo organization representing independent supermarkets, supports Comeos’ proposal but wants the government to allow stores to choose for themselves whether to sell tobacco or food. The association of independent retailers had previously filed a lawsuit against the original ban with the Constitutional Court based on the principle of equality. For food stores smaller than 400 m², the organization advocates for a phased-out policy with a delay until 2028.