Delhaize’s private label hits the shelves at Louis Delhaize

Since the completion of the acquisition by Delhaize, the first changes have become apparent in the product range at Louis Delhaize’s proximity stores: more than 500 Delhaize products have now been added.

“Powerful lever”

Following the acquisition by Delhaize, which was finalized earlier this year, the product range in Louis Delhaize’s more than 300 neighborhood stores is evolving. The most noticeable, though certainly not unexpected, change is the appearance of the Delhaize private label on the shelves. More than 500 products have already been added to the assortment, the chain reports on its social media channels and website.

“The arrival of Delhaize products reinforces our promise of accessible quality, a powerful lever to increase store visits and sustainably change purchasing habits in our retail locations,” the statement reads.

Louis Delhaize was part of the former retail group of the same name, which also included Cora and Match. Within Delhaize, the neighborhood store chain will continue to operate as a separate entity, and the Louis Delhaize brand will remain in use.