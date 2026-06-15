Vion sells its German operations to Group of Butchers

The Dutch Vion Food Group is exiting the German market: the meat processing company is selling its foodservice division to Group of Butchers, the butchery group with production facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Focus on the Netherlands

Specifically, Vion is selling its foodservice divisions Vion Food Service Holding GmbH and Salomon FoodWorld GmbH, including subsidiaries, to Group of Butchers. This sale also includes production sites in Grossostheim and Holzwickede. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the transaction. The acquisition, which is still subject to approval, is expected to be finalized in the coming months.