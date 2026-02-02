Acquisition of Delfood brings Delhaize to 1,109 stores

Delhaize has completed the acquisition of Delfood, expanding the retailer’s store network by 303 convenience and neighborhood stores in Belgium. The Louis Delhaize brand will continue to exist.

Addition to own convenience stores

The completion of the acquisition, which was announced a year ago, follows the approval of the transaction by the Belgian Competition Authority last week. With this acquisition, Delhaize strengthens its position in the Belgian retail market, more specifically in the convenience segment, and further expands its network to a total of 1,109 stores in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Delfood will remain a separate legal entity within Delhaize and the louis delhaize brand will continue to exist. Delfood’s logistics activities and head office will also continue to coordinate louis delhaize’s activities as they have done to date, the retailer reports.

“This will enable us to distinguish ourselves even more structurally in the convenience segment, complementing our own convenience stores,” says Alexandros Boussis, CEO of Delhaize. “It is also a nice nod to history, as this agreement brings together two companies with the same name and the same founding family after more than 150 years of existence.”