Delhaize receives green light for Delfood acquisition – but must sell some stores

The Belgian Competition Authority has given Delhaize the green light to acquire Delfood, subject to certain conditions. This means that the official sale can now be finalized.

Seven stores to be divested

About a year ago, Delhaize announced the acquisition of Delfood, part of LDz, the former Louis Delhaize Group, which had previously sold Match and Smatch and also discontinued Cora’s activities in Belgium. The acquisition covers all Louis Delhaize stores and other stores supplied by Delfood—303 stores in total—plus the logistics services and headquarters in Belgium. With this acquisition, Delhaize is strengthening its position in the convenience segment of the Belgian market.

The transaction was subject to approval by the Belgian Competition Authority (BMA). On Tuesday evening, Delhaize announced that it had received approval for the acquisition. However, the retailer must transfer six Delfood neighborhood stores (Zaffelare, Antwerp Nassau, Franklin Roosevelt Brussels, Alma, Messancy, Sint Maria Oudenhove) to another player, as well as one Delhaize Shop&Go (Antwerp Central Station). The stores in question and their staff have already been informed. The official closing of the transaction is scheduled for the end of this month.