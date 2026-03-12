Intermarché is growing faster than its rivals

Groupement Mousquetaires, the French group behind supermarket chains Intermarché and Netto, achieved strong sales growth in food in 2025, mainly thanks to acquisitions. In Belgium, the retailer grew by more than 6%.

Strong international performance

The group’s sales rose by 4.2% last year to €48.66 billion. This means that the retailer is outperforming its major rivals E.Leclerc and Carrefour in its home market. The Intermarché and Netto supermarket chains remain the drivers of growth at Les Mousquetaires, with sales of €34.35 billion and growth of 5.4%. In the French market, growth is mainly attributable to the acquisition of 248 stores from the Casino group, which together account for sales of around €2.5 billion.