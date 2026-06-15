With a new brand identity, Belgian waffle chain Chez Albert is setting its sights on international markets

Waffle brand Chez Albert has just opened its ninth store, in a prime location in downtown Antwerp. At the same time, the retailer is unveiling a new brand identity, which sets the company up for its next phase of international growth.

“Dream location”

The ninth branch of the Chez Albert waffle chain is located on Leysstraat, right at the start of the Meir, Antwerp’s most famous and most-visited shopping street. With this move, the retailer—which already has stores in Ostend, Brussels, Leuven, and Bruges, among other cities—has once again chosen a prime location with high foot traffic.

“We’re already present in the historic heart of Antwerp on the Melkmarkt, but with this opening, we’re bringing Chez Albert to one of Belgium’s most iconic shopping streets,” says founder Bert Vanaudenaerde. “The Meir attracts thousands of visitors from home and abroad every day. For a brand built around an authentic Belgian delicacy, this is a dream location.”

Ready for the next phase

Along with the opening of the Antwerp location, Chez Albert is also unveiling a completely revamped brand identity. The rebranding includes a new visual style, a refreshed store concept, and a contemporary brand experience that aligns with the international image the brand has built over the past few years.

“After fifteen years, we felt the time was right to give our brand a fresh update,” says Vanaudenaerde. “With nine locations in Belgium, we are stronger than ever today, but this is certainly not the end. We still see opportunities to grow further in Belgium and are also looking at possibilities beyond our borders. With the new brand identity, we are building a brand that is ready for the next phase.”