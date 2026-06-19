[Interview] “Cross-border shopping is hurting the Belgian beverage industry” (Philip Buisseret, VIWF)

Consumption of water and soft drinks is on the rise again, thanks to growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages. But a combination of federal and regional taxes is driving price-conscious consumers across the border.

Growth for non-alcoholic beverages

The beverage sector had a pretty good year in 2025. Soft drinks saw a 3.4% increase in volume last year compared to the previous year, and water sales grew by 5.3%. “Beverages are very seasonal: we need a good summer to achieve strong sales figures. We’re now gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels,” says Philip Buisseret, secretary-general of the VIWF beverage federation, which represents producers and importers of water, soft drinks, and fruit juices in Belgium.