Lidl enters into a multi-year partnership with Tomorrowland

Lidl will be associating its name with Tomorrowland for the next five years. The supermarket chain will become a strategic partner of the Belgian dance festival and, starting this summer, will have a prominent presence at both Tomorrowland Summer in Belgium and Tomorrowland Winter in France.

“Drop the beet”

The partnership will kick off during Tomorrowland 2026 in Boom. Festivalgoers will be able to visit a Lidl pop-up store, a dedicated bakery, and various Fresh Food Stations where free fresh fruit will be handed out. In addition, Lidl will bring exclusive Tomorrowland content to users of the Lidl Plus app.

The partnership also extends beyond Belgium. Lidl will be present at both the summer and winter editions of Tomorrowland for the next five seasons. The retailer is also expanding its festival presence in the Netherlands. At Pinkpop and Best Kept Secret, Lidl has already organized activations around a “Drop the Beet” concept.

Healthy food as a festival experience

According to Lidl, the partnership aligns closely with the values of both brands. Tomorrowland welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world each year and positions itself as an event that brings people together through music and positive energy.

Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing at Lidl, emphasizes that the retailer wants to offer more than traditional sponsorship. “Tomorrowland brings cultures together with unprecedented passion and positive energy. That’s what makes this partnership so incredibly cool.” According to him, Lidl aims to “create active memories that inspire people,” both on the festival grounds and through digital channels.

Tomorrowland also sees a strong alignment in terms of content. International Head of Partnerships Bjorn Declerck describes Lidl as “a brand that continues to surprise with creative ideas and excels in quality and freshness.” The partnership aims to help festivalgoers “from eating together and discovering new products to taking good care of themselves throughout their entire festival experience.”

Circular ambitions as well

In addition to Lidl, PreZero—the waste and recycling division of parent company Schwarz Group—is also joining as a Tomorrowland partner. The company aims to further optimize waste management at the festival and improve the collection of valuable raw materials.

According to PreZero, the partnership is intended to contribute to lower CO₂ emissions and make the circular economy tangible for the international festival community. By better separating waste streams and reintroducing materials into the supply chain, the company aims to demonstrate how large-scale events can contribute to a more circular use of raw materials.

With this agreement, the Schwarz Group is strengthening its presence at major European events. For Lidl, the partnership also represents a new step toward raising the brand’s visibility outside the retail environment and building consumer loyalty through experiential engagement.