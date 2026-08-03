Colruyt Professionals opens its eighth location

Colruyt Group continues to invest in its business-to-business operations: on August 5, the eighth Colruyt Professionals location will open in Alleur; this retail format focuses exclusively on professional customers.

For night shops, convenience stores, and the hospitality industry

The store in Alleur near Liège, with a floor area of more than 1,000 m², is the second in the province of Liège and the third in Wallonia. Professional customers with a Colruyt Professional Plus card will find an assortment consisting mainly of large-format packaging, bulk products, and products displayed on pallets. They can shop efficiently there, with larger carts and wider aisles. An initial pilot store for Colruyt Professionals opened in 2020 in Schaerbeek; the format recently expanded to Flanders as well, with locations in Ghent and Machelen.

“As the only Belgian retailer, we find it essential to be there for all our customers. The demand of professional customers for a separate store offer is high,” says Jo Willemyns, director of food retail at Colruyt Group. “The success of our stores everywhere in Belgium confirmed our growth plans, and the strong presence of night shops, neighbourhood stores and the hotel and catering industry also played an important role. ​ In addition to the more than 260 Colruyt stores where both professional and private customers can go for their purchases at the lowest prices, professional clients will be welcomed in at least 10 Professional stores in Belgium by the end of this year.”