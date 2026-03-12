Colruyt’s Easy Checkout also available for other retailers

The innovative Easy Checkout system that Colruyt is currently rolling out in its Belgian stores may soon appear at other retailers as well: hardware supplier Partner Tech Europe has been granted the rights to commercialize the system.

20% more efficient

In 2023, Colruyt tested its innovative Easy Checkout system for the first time, which makes the scanning process at the checkouts around 20% more efficient thanks to AI. The system has now been installed in more than 100 stores and will be rolled out to all 273 Belgian Colruyt stores this year.

But that’s not all: the Belgian market leader has given its hardware supplier Partner Tech Europe the green light to sell the system to other retailers as well, including the image recognition software developed by Colruyt itself. This was reported by trade publication The Retail Optimiser and confirmed by Colruyt to RetailDetail.

Unique concept

However, it remains to be seen whether the system will expand rapidly. Colruyt uses a unique “caddy-to-caddy” checkout concept, whereby employees remove the items from the customer’s shopping cart and place them in a second shopping cart after scanning them. A smart camera installed above the shopping carts reads the barcode, so cashiers no longer need to use a hand scanner, which saves a considerable amount of time.

According to Partner Tech Europe, there was considerable interest in this solution at the recent Euroshop trade fair. The concept reduces stress for customers and lowers the investment required for checkout furniture. It would be particularly interesting for cash & carry markets or warehouse clubs with large average purchases.