Zalando at the Omnichannel Congress: “90% of our promotional content is created using AI”

Zalando is a technology company focused on fashion, not the other way around, as Laura Toledano, general manager for Western Europe, confirmed at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-Commerce Congress: the fashion platform is fully committed to AI to accelerate growth, efficiency, and customer loyalty—and it’s already happening at an astonishing pace.

From retail to technology platform

Zalando is deliberately building a scalable ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, data, and logistics. With operations in 29 European countries, over 62 million customers, and a gross merchandise volume of more than 17 billion euros—including the acquired About You—the company is pursuing a strategy that has little to nothing to do with traditional retail anymore.