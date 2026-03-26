Temu founder PDD feels pressure from competition and stricter regulations

PDD Holdings, the owner of Temu, fell short of revenue and profit expectations in the past quarter and warns that fierce competition in China and global uncertainty continue to weigh on its results.

Lower than expected

Temu’s Chinese parent company saw revenue rise to approximately 431 billion Chinese yuan (nearly 54 billion euros) in 2025, representing 10% growth. In the fourth quarter, revenue even climbed by 12% to 123.9 billion Chinese yuan (about 16.11 billion euros), but that was still less than expected.