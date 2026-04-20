Succession secured at growing Lab9

The Belgian Apple Premium Partner Lab9 achieved solid revenue growth last year despite maintaining the same number of stores. Meanwhile, the next generation is preparing to take the helm at the family-owned business.

Organic growth

Lab9 Group achieved revenue growth of 3.8% in 2025, reaching 163 million euros. EBITDA rose by 4.3%, from 6.1 million to 6.4 million euros. The group attributes this growth primarily to the Lab9 Stores division, which saw a 7% increase in revenue to 116 million euros, thanks in part to a 3.8% rise in visitors across its 31 stores: 1.7 million people visited a Lab9 Store in 2025, compared to 1.6 million in 2024.