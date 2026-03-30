How Just Eat Takeaway.com moves from food delivery to “on-demand retail”

What began as a food delivery platform is evolving into a broader instant delivery ecosystem, including partnerships with MediaMarkt and second-hand electronics retailer CeX. Pete Chong, Global Head of Retail at Just Eat Takeaway.com, tells RetailDetail how consumer demand for immediacy is reshaping retail.

The strategic shift beyond food

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s move into non-food retail did not start as a top-down strategy, but as a response to observable customer behaviour, explains Chong. “The conviction came when we saw organic cross-sell behaviour. Two years ago, we observed customers adding a lot of health and pet care products to their grocery orders, so it was logical to offer more choice through pharmacies and pet retailers, for example.”