New bankruptcy at Intermarché Belgium

Just as unrest at Intermarché in Belgium appears to be mounting again, the group is facing another bankruptcy: the store in Leuze will be holding a major sale in the coming days.

Liquidation

The Intermarché in Leuze (Eghezée, province of Namur) has gone bankrupt. Starting Saturday, bankruptcy seller SA Comptoir Faillites & Saisies will be organizing a liquidation sale with discounts of 50% on fresh and frozen products and 30% on non-perishable goods. This is according to reports from the company on social media. The store had already been under judicial protection for some time, RetailDetail has learned.

It is not the first or only branch of the chain to close: in recent months, stores in Morlanwelz, Auvelais, Jette, and Rhisnes, among others, have also closed down. Several other supermarkets are under judicial protection, and some adhérents are involved in disputes with the group.

In the red

According to some affiliated entrepreneurs, things have been going wrong at Les Musquetaires since the takeover of Mestdagh in 2022: problems in the areas of logistics, IT, and finance have caused several supermarkets to run into financial difficulties, resulting in tens of millions in debts to the group.

The management of Intermarché Belgium denies the extent of the problem in an interview with RetailDetail. Although the retailer is in the red as a result of the takeover and the large investments in upgrading Mestdagh’s outdated store network, the logistical problems are now under control. Last year, the group achieved a 6% increase in turnover to almost 2 billion, despite the loss of tobacco sales (2%) and with virtually the same number of stores.