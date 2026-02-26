[Interview] “With the acquisition of Mestdagh, Intermarché Belgium has gained twenty years”

The fact that Intermarché in Belgium is currently in the red is a logical consequence of the investments made in connection with the acquisition of Mestdagh, according to the management, which regrets the recurring criticism from dissatisfied entrepreneurs: “There have certainly been challenges, but those are behind us. The figures prove it.”

Doubling

After several bankruptcies and closures in recent months, unrest at Intermarché in Belgium seems to be flaring up again. A number of entrepreneurs are once again going to the press with stories of abuses at the retailer: as a result of logistical and IT problems, several stores are not achieving the required sales growth and margins, they say, while management shifts the blame to individual operators.