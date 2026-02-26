Entrepreneurs sound the alarm: did Intermarché Belgium make a mistake in acquiring Mestdagh?

The crisis at Intermarché Belgium continues. It seems that the retailer has bitten off more than it can chew with the acquisition of Mestdagh, resulting in chaos in terms of logistics, operations, finance, and IT. This has led to dissatisfied franchisees and now also to bankruptcies.

Abuses

The bankruptcy of Intermarché Jette a few weeks ago was a new signal to the outside world that the success story of the Musketeers in Belgium is not as robust as it seems. In November last year, several entrepreneurs already sounded the alarm. According to them, Intermarché has so far tried to minimize internal problems and attribute the cause to mismanagement by individual entrepreneurs. But more and more voices are emphatically contradicting this official version. They are now going to the press again.