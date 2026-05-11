New price cuts on 100 products at Lidl Belgium

Following a previous series of price cuts on fruits and vegetables, Lidl in Belgium will lower the prices of another 100 products starting May 11. The promotion is indicative of the nervousness in the Belgian food retail market.

Changing consumer behavior

Last week, Lidl already lowered the prices of popular fresh fruits and vegetables such as bananas, raspberries, endives, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms. Starting Monday, May 11, the supermarket chain is stepping up its efforts with permanent price cuts on a wide range of food items, essential personal care products such as diapers and sanitary pads, and household products such as laundry detergent and dishwasher tablets. The full list can be found on the retailer’s website.

The discounter cites an iVOX survey on the impact of inflation on shopping behavior. Four in ten Belgians today experience decision fatigue during their weekly grocery shopping due to rising inflation. Six in ten Belgians say they actively hunt for promotions, and half opt for store brands more often. After all, people are less willing to cut back on vacations, hobbies, and leisure activities.

Reducing stress

“For example, half of the respondents say they are skipping luxury products, a third opt for cheaper personal care and household products, and one in five is cutting back on meat, fish, and poultry. By offering targeted price cuts on 100 basic products, we’re reducing shopping stress and ensuring consumers don’t have to compromise on their daily groceries,” says Isabelle Colbrandt, spokesperson for Lidl Belgium.

The campaign illustrates the increased tension in the Belgian food retail market. Following a price comparison by Delhaize earlier this year, Lidl even took the matter to court. A price comparison by Lidl a few weeks later, in turn, caused bad blood among competitors. The discounters’ market share is under pressure, partly due to the widespread Sunday openings at competitors such as Delhaize and Carrefour. Lidl is holding exploratory talks with the unions to also be able to open stores on Sundays.