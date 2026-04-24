Strikes at Aldi Belgium spread like wildfire: concerns over Sunday openings

Aldi is considering opening its Belgian stores on Sundays as well, news causing unrest among employees. More than 50 stores across the country are closed today and strikes will continue this weekend.

Spontaneous actions

Because these are spontaneous actions, it is very difficult to know exactly which stores are closed and when. On Friday morning, ACV Puls reported about fifty closed supermarkets in Flanders, while BBTK told the Belga news agency that about thirty stores were blocked — including some in Wallonia. From Beerse to Zelzate, strikes are taking place in virtually every province. Aldi itself puts the number at “several dozen stores.”

The unions are receiving indications that stores will also remain closed on Saturday, but that the situation is unpredictable and could change rapidly. These are spontaneous walkouts by staff, “which we are not calling for but which we naturally support,” says Koen van Schoubroeck, ACV Puls union representative, speaking to RetailDetail. There are also reportedly very few picket lines, according to Belga: rather than staging organized protests, disgruntled employees are simply staying home in protest.

“Cold announcement”

Employees are primarily expressing their dissatisfaction with the “cold announcement” that Aldi intends to remain open on Sundays. The staff was taken by surprise, as they had hoped to discuss other grievances, and management reportedly planned to schedule a meeting only in June. “That’s too long to wait. Employees want to know what the intentions are and what they can expect,” said Van Schoubroeck, “preferably today.”

Aldi regrets the actions, as the chain “still wants to give every opportunity for constructive social dialogue,” said spokesperson Jason Sevestre. No one dares to predict how the situation will evolve in the coming days, but it is already clear that things will remain turbulent at the discount retailer in the days ahead.