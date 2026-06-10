Starbucks considers selling its Japanese operations

Starbucks is exploring strategic options for its Japanese operations, including a potential partial sale. An initial public offering of the Japanese division is also a possibility.

Booming division

Japan is one of Starbucks’ most important markets. The chain has approximately 2,100 locations there, the majority of which are operated directly by the company. CEO Brian Niccol described performance in Japan as “excellent” as recently as April, thanks to strong sales around New Year’s, robust tourism, and successful product launches.