[Interview] The Barn opens its tenth store: “Every Brussels municipality should have a market”

“Everything here is organic, including our growth,” says co-founder Julien de Brouwer, looking back on ten years of The Barn. The organic food retailer celebrates its anniversary by opening a tenth farmers’ market, this time in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

Keeping everything in-house

Ten stores in ten years: it’s a pace that perfectly matches The Barn’s DNA, says Julien de Brouwer with a smile—and a touch of pride. “Simple, well-thought-out, and organic. That’s what our farmers’ markets are like, and that’s our promise to the customer. We’re still doing it entirely on our own, without external investors.”