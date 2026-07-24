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Written by Pauline Neerman
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[Interview] The Barn opens its tenth store: “Every Brussels municipality should have a market”

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Food24 July, 2026

“Everything here is organic, including our growth,” says co-founder Julien de Brouwer, looking back on ten years of The Barn. The organic food retailer celebrates its anniversary by opening a tenth farmers’ market, this time in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

Keeping everything in-house

Ten stores in ten years: it’s a pace that perfectly matches The Barn’s DNA, says Julien de Brouwer with a smile—and a touch of pride. “Simple, well-thought-out, and organic. That’s what our farmers’ markets are like, and that’s our promise to the customer. We’re still doing it entirely on our own, without external investors.”

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