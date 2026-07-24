Non-alcoholic gin Nona gains international traction after acquisitionn

Belgian beverage distributor Haelterman has acquired the successful non-alcoholic gin brand Nona. The deal, which was finalized at the end of 2025, is expected to give the family-owned company a boost in the growing market for premium non-alcoholic beverages.

Full acquisition

A subsidiary of the Haelterman Group now owns 100 percent of the shares in Nona Drinks. Paul Haelterman, co-owner of the family-owned business, confirmed this to De Tijd. Founder Charlotte Matthys will remain involved as a product developer and strategic advisor.