Merger between McCormick and Unilever Foods takes shape

Condiment manufacturer McCormick has unveiled its organizational structure and management team for the period following the merger with Unilever’s food division. The future group will have four commercial divisions, an international headquarters in Rotterdam, and a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Maryland and Rotterdam

McCormick is preparing for the largest acquisition in its history. The U.S. food company is paying $44.8 billion (€39.3 billion) for the merger with Unilever Foods. The companies expect to complete the transaction by mid-2027.