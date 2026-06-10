Employees display pay stubs in Lidl Belgium recruitment campaign

With a high-profile campaign, Lidl in Belgium is bolstering its employer brand: five employees show their pay stubs. “We’re a discount retailer, but that certainly doesn’t mean we pay discount wages,” says the retailer.

“Fair and competitive compensation”

Just as the European Pay Transparency Directive is making headlines, Lidl in Belgium is launching a new employer branding campaign. Through it, the retailer aims to debunk the misconception that retail jobs don’t pay well. Five employees in various roles, from junior sales associates to store managers, show their pay stubs in the campaign.

The retailer says it wants to break the taboo surrounding wages in this way. “Lidl is a discount retailer, but that absolutely does not mean we pay ‘discount wages,’” says spokesperson Gaël Ghysels to Het Nieuwsblad. “On the contrary. Our employees perform valuable work every day, and that deserves fair and competitive compensation. By openly displaying our pay stubs, we let the facts speak for themselves.”