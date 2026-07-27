[In depth] Ten years after the merger, Ahold Delhaize is at a turning point

On Monday morning, Ahold Delhaize celebrated the tenth anniversary of the merger by ringing the opening bell at Euronext Amsterdam. The group looks back on an impressive journey, but also faces major challenges.

Local brands, international scale

Ten years ago, on July 25, 2016, Ahold Delhaize made its stock market debut, following the formal completion of the merger between Royal Ahold and Delhaize Group on July 23 of that year. Since then, the company has grown from approximately 50 million customers per week to 77 million today, with 17 local brands across the United States, Europe, and Indonesia, 384,000 employees, and more than 9,500 stores. The company holds the No. 1 or No. 2 position in all markets where it operates.