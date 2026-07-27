7-Eleven halts acquisition talks with Polish supermarket chain Żabka

Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, has been unable to reach an agreement on a potential investment in Żabka Group, Poland’s largest operator of convenience stores. The Japanese retailer has so far been unsuccessful in its attempts to gain a foothold in Europe.

“Europe remains an attractive option”

Seven & i had hoped to acquire a stake of several tens of percent in the Polish supermarket group, in a deal that could have been worth several billion euros. But now the Japanese company reports that no agreement could be reached and that the talks have been halted.