7-Eleven plans to invest billions in Poland

Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, plans to acquire a significant stake in the Polish supermarket chain Żabka Group. The Japanese retail giant has long sought to gain a foothold in Europe.

Expansion in Europe

According to the Japanese business newspaper Nikkei, the investment could amount to several hundred billion yen, equivalent to several billion U.S. dollars. The company is considering acquiring shares from existing investment funds. Although talks are still ongoing and neither company has officially confirmed the reports, investors reacted positively right away.