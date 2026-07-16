Uber acquires Delivery Hero for 13 billion euros

The decision has already been made: Uber is acquiring the German food delivery service Delivery Hero. The deal is expected to give Uber a much stronger foothold in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe all at once. However, there are still concerns about a potential antitrust investigation.

Scale in delivery

The two companies reached an agreement on a voluntary public tender offer: Uber values Delivery Hero at 14.8 billion U.S. dollars (nearly 13 billion euros). After adjusting for shares Uber previously purchased, the remaining value is 13.7 billion dollars (12 billion euros). The offer is 33.8% above Delivery Hero’s average stock price over the past three months.