Duvel Moortgat and Heineken join the battle for Haacht Brewery

Heineken and Duvel Moortgat are in the running to acquire Haacht Brewery. After an initial round of selection, more than five parties are still bidding for the publicly traded brewery behind brands such as Primus, Super 8, Tongerlo, and Flandrien.

Real estate a major factor

The sale process began a few weeks ago. According to De Tijd and L’Echo, the remaining candidates include not only brewers but also investment funds and consortia of beer companies and real estate specialists. This combination makes sense: Haacht combines a brewery with an extensive portfolio of hospitality real estate in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.