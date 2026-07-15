More ready-to-eat options in renovated Jumbo Foodmarkt Utrecht







Ralph Bertrand & Ivo van Boekel (Jumbo)

The completely renovated Jumbo Foodmarkt in Utrecht features a more organized store layout, an even wider selection of ready-to-eat meals, an extensive sports nutrition section, and more self-checkout lanes.

Prepared on-site

The Jumbo Foodmarkt in Utrecht’s Leidsche Rijn neighborhood, which opened in 2018, has undergone a major makeover. On Wednesday morning, the 4,000 m² store reopened its doors. A new, well-organized store layout with wider aisles enhances the shopping experience for customers. Self-service is being given extra emphasis, perhaps also to keep labor costs under control.

Demand for quick, fresh meals continues to grow, says Jumbo. The Foodmarkt concept remains distinctive thanks to its wide selection of items prepared fresh on-site in its own kitchen. Customers will find an even more extensive selection of sushi, pizza, and pinsa, meal and pasta salads, wraps, filled rolls, bao buns, bowls, desserts, and appetizer platters. The kitchens have been moved to the outer edge of the store, creating a clear layout and improving customer flow.

Meal deals

The Foodcafé has also been renovated. For affordable convenience, there are meal deals: a meal of your choice with soup, a salad, or a dessert for 7.99 euros. Additional checkout points have also been added for hot beverages, and the number of seating areas has been expanded to better accommodate busy times. Also noteworthy is an extensive sports nutrition section and—as always at Jumbo—a wide selection of local products. The checkout area has been organized more efficiently with more self-scan registers, but customers can still stop by the “Kletskassa” for a chat.

“By making the store more organized, we’ve created more space for a product range that better suits what customers are looking for,” says Ralph Bertrand, CMO of Jumbo. “This supermarket in Leidsche Rijn, Utrecht, is the second Foodmarkt after Echt to be designed according to this layout. We can apply this model to stores that are eligible for the Foodmarkt concept.” Jumbo has thirteen Foodmarkets, twelve of which are in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.