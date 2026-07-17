[In the picture] Lidl at Tomorrowland: from pastries to camping gear

At the Tomorrowland campsite Dreamville, Lidl opened a pop-up supermarket designed in close collaboration with the festival’s creative team. At the forefront: fresh produce and the bakery.

Same prices as in “regular” Lidl stores

The strategic partnership recently announced by Lidl and the Tomorrowland dance festival will take shape over the next two weekends at the Dreamville campsite. The discount retailer is opening a temporary 300 m² supermarket and a 50 m² bakery there. Shoppers will find a compact selection of 272 basic items (fresh fruit, snacks, sunscreen, and camping gear) and 21 bakery products. The retailer expects to sell more than 55,000 fresh bakery products per weekend.

Customers can check out at 10 self-scan registers. The retailer assures that prices at Lidl in Dreamville are exactly the same as in a “regular” Lidl store in the neighborhood. This project fits perfectly with the discounter’s philosophy: Lidl doesn’t want the economic climate to spoil the fun for festivalgoers. By offering ultra-fresh products and festival essentials at true Lidl prices, the retailer proves that quality and celebration can remain affordable for everyone.

“A party in itself”

The store was designed in close collaboration with Tomorrowland’s creative team and aims to be a true extension of the festival. The iconic Tomorrowland blue blends seamlessly with Lidl’s blue; enchanting decorations and flowers set the tone, and a massive disco ball hangs in the center of the store. “This store is meant to be a party in itself: convenient, atmospheric, super-fresh, and the perfect start to enjoying 100% of the weekend,” says Kim Geirnaert, spokesperson for Lidl Belgium.

In recent years, Carrefour has operated the campground store at Tomorrowland. For Lidl, however, this isn’t a first—it’s a return: after all, the retailer first opened a supermarket with a bakery at the dance festival back in 2014, and we’ve even found photos of it.