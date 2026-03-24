Lidl Belgium is changing its promotional policy: special offers starting Monday

Lidl Belgium is changing the timing of its weekly promotions. In its flyer, the discount retailer is featuring even more promotions, and from now on, special offers will start as early as Monday. In doing so, the retailer is following the schedule of competitors such as Aldi and Albert Heijn.

Four promotional moments

Lidl’s new weekly flyer leaves no room for doubt: “Start your week with Lidl. Even more promotions, and now starting Monday,” it says. The flyer opens with promotions on fresh products (fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, bread) and on premium brands, which run from Monday through Saturday. Next are the promotions on private-label brands and seasonal products, which run from Wednesday through Tuesday, just like the “while supplies last” promotions on premium brands that are available for only one week.

Specials on personal care, flowers, and non-food items (Parkside, Crivit) also run from Wednesday through Tuesday. Finally, there are specials on fashion and household products, from Friday through Thursday. The weekend deals that Lidl launched a while back will continue on Friday and Saturday.

“For customers who plan ahead”

“We’re now launching our deals as early as Monday to meet the needs of customers who want to plan their groceries and budget starting from the first day of the week. Thanks to this new approach, we can serve a customer group that is more forward-thinking, while at the same time guaranteeing full continuity for our regular customers, who will retain their Wednesday specials,” spokesperson Walériane Dubois told La Libre. “This way, we create a smoother and more flexible shopping experience.”

Aldi in Belgium also has a weekly flyer featuring promotions starting Monday, non-food and seasonal offers starting Wednesday, premium brands starting Friday, fashion and household items starting Saturday, and weekend deals on Friday and Saturday. At Albert Heijn, flyer offers start on Monday; at Intermarché on Tuesday; at Colruyt, Carrefour, and Jumbo on Wednesday; and at Delhaize on Thursday.