Tesco acquires five Amazon Fresh stores

British market leader Tesco is further expanding its store portfolio this year, particularly in the convenience segment. The retailer is taking over five former Amazon Fresh locations in London.

Growth for Express formula

The supermarket chain already opened 60 new Express stores in 2025 and is on track to open more than 70 additional Express stores before March 2027, the company said in a press release. Tesco’s growth is being boosted in part by the acquisition of five former Amazon Fresh stores in London. The stores in Kensington High Street, Hounslow, Moorgate, Aldgate East, and Wembley will reopen as Tesco Express before the summer.

Amazon decided last year to close all 19 of its British supermarkets. Five will be converted to Whole Foods Market, while the remaining 14 will disappear. In the US, too, the Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go store formats are being discontinued in order to focus entirely on fast delivery services and Whole Foods Market.