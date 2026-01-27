Europe - EN
All Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores to close

Food27 January, 2026

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will close all of its physical Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores. The retailer wants to focus on the physical supermarket concept Whole Foods Market and on fast delivery services.

A new interpretation of convenience

Amazon wants to make sharper choices when it comes to investments in physical store networks. That is why the retailer has taken the radical decision to close all its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores. Many of these stores will be converted into Whole Foods Market outlets, the retail brand on which Amazon wants to focus in the coming years.

