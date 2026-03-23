Danone acquires ready-to-eat meal company Huel

Danone is acquiring Huel, a producer of ready-to-eat food that positions itself as complete, functional meals. The company thus fits into the Renew Danone strategy, through which the FMCG giant aims to strengthen its presence in health-focused categories.

Huel expands into new markets

Huel, founded in the UK, is known for its balanced and functional meals, including ready-to-drink beverages and powders. With a strong following in the UK, Europe, and the US, Huel has built a robust direct-to-consumer model and a growing retail presence, according to Danone. The acquirer describes Huel’s digital strategy as “best-in-class.”

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone, welcomes Huel to the Danone family. He emphasizes that Huel’s performance across the entire nutrition space aligns with Danone’s mission to deliver health through food. James McMaster, CEO of Huel, sees the deal as the next phase of growth for the brand.

Thanks to Danone’s scale, nutritional expertise, and global footprint, Huel expects to accelerate its growth, innovation, and international expansion. Huel now has the infrastructure, distribution, and R&D capabilities to expand further into new markets. The transaction is still subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.