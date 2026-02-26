Topshop joins forces with Bestseller for European wholesale

Topshop is collaborating with Scandinavian fashion group Bestseller (Jack&Jones, Vero Moda, and more) to accelerate its European comeback: Bestseller will distribute the British fashion label to international wholesale partners.

Rollout via wholesale

Topshop, now co-owned by British e-commerce platform Asos, has been working on its relaunch on the European continent for some time: a European webshop was launched at the beginning of this year, and the label can already be found in various physical boutiques, including ZEB stores in Belgium.

Now, however, the brand is shifting into high gear: through Bestseller, the label says it will “get closer to key stakeholders in the European market and create new opportunities for international growth and visibility.” In the Netherlands, the comeback is taking shape through an exclusive launch at Wehkamp. From February 26, the new Topshop collection will only be available online there.

It is noteworthy that one of those “key stakeholders” is Zalando, the archrival of Topshop owner Asos: the owner of Bestseller has a stake in Zalando, and the Danish fashion group also had shares in About You, which was acquired by Zalando. However, founder Anders Hoch Povlsen also owns around 30% of Asos, so that may compensate for this.