Frasers Group acquires stake in struggling Puma

British retail billionaire Mike Ashley is acquiring a 5.77% stake in German sports brand Puma through his investment vehicle Frasers Group. The investment immediately makes Ashley one of the largest shareholders in the company, which is currently going through a difficult period.

Next to Anta Sports

A stock exchange announcement shows that Frasers Group has built up its stake largely through derivatives. With 5.77%, the British retail group now ranks second in the shareholder register, after China’s Anta Sports. Earlier this year, that sports holding company acquired a 29% stake in Puma for €1.5 billion.