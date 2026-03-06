Europe - EN
Frasers Group acquires stake in struggling Puma

icon
Fashion6 March, 2026
© Shutterstock

British retail billionaire Mike Ashley is acquiring a 5.77% stake in German sports brand Puma through his investment vehicle Frasers Group. The investment immediately makes Ashley one of the largest shareholders in the company, which is currently going through a difficult period.

Next to Anta Sports

A stock exchange announcement shows that Frasers Group has built up its stake largely through derivatives. With 5.77%, the British retail group now ranks second in the shareholder register, after China’s Anta Sports. Earlier this year, that sports holding company acquired a 29% stake in Puma for €1.5 billion.

