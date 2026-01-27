Chinese Anta Sports becomes largest shareholder in Puma

Chinese sportswear group Anta, which also owns Jack Wolfskin and Fila, is acquiring the French Pinault family’s stake in German sports brand Puma, becoming its largest shareholder.

Strengthening multi-brand strategy

The deal, which had been the subject of speculation for months, has now been confirmed: Anta Sports Products is acquiring a 29.06 percent stake in Puma from the Pinault family for approximately €1.5 billion. This makes Anta the largest shareholder in the German sportswear manufacturer. The Chinese company does not intend to buy out the other shareholders of Puma, but does want to acquire seats on Puma’s board of directors.