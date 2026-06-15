Strikes have ended at the H&M distribution center in Belgium

Following difficult negotiations, employees have agreed to a social plan for H&M’s European distribution center in Ghlin, Belgium, where the planned closure will result in the collective layoff of 440 people.

Operations Resumed

In recent weeks, H&M’s distribution center in Ghlin had been closed following an escalation of union actions at the site, during which strikers and union representatives reportedly even detained members of management and non-striking staff on the premises. That closure also caused supply issues in other European countries.

On Monday, however, operations resumed following a meeting in which a large majority of the staff agreed to a new proposal for a social plan presented by the fashion retailer’s management. H&M intends to cease operations at the facility, resulting in the collective layoff of the 440 employees currently working there.

Operations will now be gradually phased out starting at the end of June, with departures taking place in phases through September. Distribution will be transferred to existing centers in Torrejón (Spain) and Casalpusterlengo (Italy).