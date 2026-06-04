H&M evacuates logistics center following hostage situation and police intervention

Social tensions surrounding the closure of the H&M Logistics distribution center in Ghlin, Belgium, have reached a boiling point: H&M has temporarily evacuated the logistics center due to “significant safety risks.” The police intervened this afternoon.

Employees detained

According to French-language media, police had to intervene Thursday afternoon after strikers and union representatives reportedly detained members of management and non-striking staff on the site. Law enforcement was deployed to ensure the safe departure of those involved, and at the suggestion of the HR department, employees were also given the opportunity to voluntarily leave the site.