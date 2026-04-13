Leen Bakker and Kwantum promise to keep their doors open

The future of Leen Bakker and Kwantum appears to be secure for the time being. Parent company Homefashion Group is reassuring (Dutch) customers and employees: no further store closures are planned in the near future.

From merger to fiasco

“There is certainly a bright future ahead for Kwantum and Leen Bakker,” CEO Linda Keijzer reassures in an interview with De Telegraaf. In December, the Belgian branch of Leen Bakker went bankrupt, while in the Netherlands some 35 stores closed their doors. As a result , parent company Homefashion Group posted a loss of no less than 31.8 million euros for 2025, while revenue also plummeted.