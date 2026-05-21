Dille & Kamille opens store in Knokke, a year behind schedule

Dille & Kamille is opening a new store in Knokke, Belgium, on 5 June. This has been long-awaited, as the Dutch chain had already announced plans a year earlier to open a location in the fashionable coastal town.

Second time’s the charm

The opening in Knokke is more than just a routine expansion, as Managing Director Hans Geels confirms: “We’ve wanted to establish ourselves in Knokke before, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out back then. The fact that it’s finally happening now makes this opening extra special.”

“Knokke has a character all its own, with a focus on quality, creativity, and local roots. That aligns perfectly with us,” says the CEO. An interesting fact: for the first planned opening a year ago, Dille & Kamille had already assembled an entire store team, and the retailer has managed to keep those employees on board until now. Over the past year, they received extensive training, among other things.

Number 16 in Belgium

The new store will have a sales area of 239 square meters and will follow the chain’s familiar concept: a light interior design with natural materials and a focus on simplicity and sustainability. Thanks to the high ceilings, the retailer aims to create an open and relaxing shopping experience in the bustling shopping heart of Knokke. Customers will find the full range of products for home, garden, and kitchen there.

Following the opening in Knokke, Dille & Kamille will have sixteen stores in Belgium. This brings the total number of locations to 59, including thirty stores in the Netherlands, eleven in Germany, and one in France. Dille & Kamille was founded in 1974 in Utrecht and has since positioned itself around “natural simplicity.”