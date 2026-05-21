Inno is moving into a hotel: three fully furnished suites at Novotel

The Inno department store chain and the Novotel hotel group are joining forces for an eye-catching collaboration between retail and hospitality. In Brussels and Bruges, three hotel suites undergo a complete makeover over a six-month period using products from Inno’s range.

Accessories and bedding

Two suites are located at the Novotel Brussels Off Grand Place, and a third at the Novotel Bruges Centrum. The rooms are designed not only to provide guests with a place to stay but also to inspire them in terms of interior design, textiles, and personal care. “A hotel room is a place where you don’t just see products, but also feel, use, and experience them,” says Annelien Alaerts, Marketing Director at Inno Belgium. “This makes a stay not only more comfortable but also a source of ideas for the home.”

The suites feature, among other things, bed linens by Anne de Solène, bath textiles by De Witte Lietaer, personal care products by RainPharma, and decorative accessories by Åhléns Home and Salt & Pepper. Inno’s visual merchandising team developed the concept, giving each suite its own unique style. Visitors can later purchase the products at a discount at Inno. In this way, the retailer aims to directly link the hotel experience to sales in stores and online.

According to CEO Armin Devender, the collaboration aligns with both brands’ positioning around “accessible luxury.” “Novotel and ALL Accor Group are natural partners for us because we share the vision of accessible luxury: a high-quality, stylish experience that remains warm, accessible, and relatable,” said Devender.